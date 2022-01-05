Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man ambushed inside Jackson hotel room after paying woman $60 for sex

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was attacked Tuesday night after meeting a woman for sex at a Jackson hotel.

According to officials, the man, Perry Johnson, met a woman, Tiara McKnight, on a “social site.” He then paid her $60 for sex at the Relax Inn near Ellis Avenue.

Once inside their hotel room, a different man, Eric Alonzo, knocked on the door. McKnight answered and Alonzo promptly pulled out a gun and told Johnson, “Your time is up. Give me what you got.”

Both Alonzo and McKnight pointed guns towards Johnson with Alonzo shooting him. Johnson then returned fire, shooting McKnight in the ankle and grazing Alonzo.

After firing the gun, Johnson threw it on the ground and ran into the hallway for help. While doing this, Alonzo pistol-whipped Johnson.

All three were later taken to the hospital via ambulance with Johnson having surgery for non life-threatening injuries.

McKnight and Alonzo were treated and booked into jail.

McKnight was charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor prostitution and Alonzo was charged with aggravated assault and promoting prostitution.

Police say additional charges will be released at a later date.

