Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jones County ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested following foot pursuit

JCSD listed Riels as a “Most Wanted” suspect with a bench warrant for burglary, issued by the...
JCSD listed Riels as a “Most Wanted” suspect with a bench warrant for burglary, issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County “Most Wanted” suspect has been arrested following a foot pursuit.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a home in the Ovett community Tuesday night. They found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search.

32-year-old Jeremy Wayne Riels, of Ovett, fled the residence on foot, and narcotics agents chased him on foot, capturing him afterward.

JCSD listed Riels as a “Most Wanted” suspect with a bench warrant for burglary, issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again, if you run, you will just go to jail tired,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Riels will be held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Chaos erupts again at Hinds Co. Supervisors meeting... again; still no board president
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
3 people shot at Relax Inn near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
Jackson father gets hit by stray bullet, nearly dies from people shooting guns in the air on...
Jackson father gets hit by stray bullet, nearly dies from people shooting guns in the air on New Year’s Eve
Dental records used to ID decomposed body found with bag around head

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
JPD: Teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
The Medical Director of Infectious Disease at Baptist Memorial Health Care says there is still...
Infectious disease expert on breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Infectious disease expert on breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Infectious disease expert on breakthrough COVID-19 cases
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder Wednesday; trending colder again through Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder Wednesday; rain, turning colder Thursday