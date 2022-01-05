Grand jury to hear the 2018 deadly shootout case involving a JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Hinds County D.A. office will finally be presenting a case involving an officer-involved shooting that happened over three years ago.

Jackson Police Officer Mike Tarrio’s attorney, Francis Springer, is thankful that they are finally going to get their day in front of a jury.

In May of 2018, Jackson Police Officer Mike Tarrio was attacked by Elliot and Chauncey Reed while patting them down at a gas station.

The attack resulted in Officer Tarrio firing his weapon and killing Elliot Reed.

The video shows the second suspect, 26-year-old Chauncey Reed (black shirt), retrieving a weapon from inside the vehicle and pointing it at the officer. Source: surveillance video

“He did exactly what he’s employed to do. You know, he’s trying to enforce the law. And when force is used against a police officer, they’re authorized to do really whatever they have to do to save themselves or someone else,” Springer said.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLBT, “The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted a critical incident inquiry” and “M.B.I. presented its file to the former Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.”

However, that’s where the case ended.

Chauncey Reed was previously charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and capital murder. But Attorney Francis Springer said the case never saw a courtroom.

Chauncey Reed (left) and Elliot Reed (right) - Source: Family friend

“Robert Smith, God rest his soul, was in office at that time. So I think the delay if any, started there. Honestly, I think it’s probably just some type of overlook that happened just through the mix,” Springer said.

Now, three years later, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens’s office confirmed that the case will be presented to a Grand Jury.

Springer said he and Officer Tarrio are grateful.

“Michael is not concentrating on the past, you know, he’s looking at the present in the future. He’s been awarded, you know, for that activity. But he’s just a good author. He doesn’t have, as far as I know, political aspirations. He’s just trying to make Jackson a better place,” Springer said.

The D.A.’s office has not confirmed a date for a Grand Jury to hear this case at this time.

