Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Grand jury to hear the 2018 deadly shootout case involving a JPD officer

By Holly Emery
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Hinds County D.A. office will finally be presenting a case involving an officer-involved shooting that happened over three years ago.

Jackson Police Officer Mike Tarrio’s attorney, Francis Springer, is thankful that they are finally going to get their day in front of a jury.

In May of 2018, Jackson Police Officer Mike Tarrio was attacked by Elliot and Chauncey Reed while patting them down at a gas station.

The attack resulted in Officer Tarrio firing his weapon and killing Elliot Reed.

The video shows the second suspect, 26-year-old Chauncey Reed (black shirt), retrieving a...
The video shows the second suspect, 26-year-old Chauncey Reed (black shirt), retrieving a weapon from inside the vehicle and pointing it at the officer. Source: surveillance video

“He did exactly what he’s employed to do. You know, he’s trying to enforce the law. And when force is used against a police officer, they’re authorized to do really whatever they have to do to save themselves or someone else,” Springer said.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLBT, “The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted a critical incident inquiry” and “M.B.I. presented its file to the former Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.”

However, that’s where the case ended.

Chauncey Reed was previously charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and capital murder. But Attorney Francis Springer said the case never saw a courtroom.

Chauncey Reed (left) and Elliot Reed (right) - Source: Family friend
Chauncey Reed (left) and Elliot Reed (right) - Source: Family friend

“Robert Smith, God rest his soul, was in office at that time. So I think the delay if any, started there. Honestly, I think it’s probably just some type of overlook that happened just through the mix,” Springer said.

Now, three years later, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens’s office confirmed that the case will be presented to a Grand Jury.

Springer said he and Officer Tarrio are grateful.

“Michael is not concentrating on the past, you know, he’s looking at the present in the future. He’s been awarded, you know, for that activity. But he’s just a good author. He doesn’t have, as far as I know, political aspirations. He’s just trying to make Jackson a better place,” Springer said.

The D.A.’s office has not confirmed a date for a Grand Jury to hear this case at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Richard...
32-year-old missing man found dead near home in Terry
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Chaos erupts again at Hinds Co. Supervisors meeting... again; still no board president
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder

Latest News

U.S. Representative Thompson prepares to return to Washington for January 6 Anniversary
Omicron surge affecting gym memberships in new year
Omicron surge affecting gym memberships in new year
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
U.S. Representative Thompson prepares to return to Washington for January 6 Anniversary
U.S. Representative Thompson prepares to return to Washington for January 6 Anniversary