George Floyd’s niece wounded in New Year’s Day shooting

By KPRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KPRC) - George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was hit by a stray bullet early New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed in Houston, her father says.

Father Derrick Delane says he had just come back into his Houston apartment from lighting fireworks about 3 a.m. Saturday when bullets went flying. His 4-year-old daughter, Arianna Delane, was hit in the torso by a bullet as she slept.

“My daughter jumped up and said she had been hit. I seen the blood bleeding, and I grabbed her,” Delane said.

Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired several shots into her family's Houston apartment. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.(Source: Derrick Delane, KPRC via CNN)

His wife drove the two to the hospital, where Arianna underwent surgery. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.

The 4-year-old is the niece of George Floyd, who grew up and was laid to rest in Houston. His arrest and death led to nationwide protests that called for an end to racial inequality and police brutality.

Arianna is now recovering.

“She’s healing very fast. Last time I checked on her, she was breathing on her own. She was doing real great,” her father said.

Police say they don’t have a suspect description or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

