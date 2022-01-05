First Alert Forecast: A slight warm up in store for us on this Wednesday with some rain possible, but chilly conditions are very near!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Wednesday gave us another cool morning, but now, we are seeing temperatures today warm up for us. Highs for today are expected to get in the mid to low 60s. Rain chances return with a 20% chance of evening showers, with our Lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Thursday, rain is in store for us as another Cold Front pushes through bringing us rain. We have a 40% chance of showers on Thursday, with our temperatures getting into the mid-50s potentially and dropping continuously as we go into the evening. Our Low is going to be below freezing so, there will be another freeze for us Thursday night going into Friday. What’s expected with this situation, this time is now the possibility of Black Ice in some areas like overpasses and bridges. So please take note and use caution.

Friday, We clear out of the rain and remain chilly the whole day with Highs only reaching the upper 40s. So a cold day for us on Friday. Clear and sunny skies are expected, with Lows returning to the low 30s.

Another Cold Front pushes through this weekend bringing a chance of showers on Saturday and storms on Sunday. (WLBT)

Saturday and Sunday, rain returns as another Front pushes into our area. Saturday, we see about a 30% chance of showers, with Highs in the mid-60s and our Lows falling to the upper 50s. Sunday, we see more rain moving through the area with a few storms possible on Sunday. The possibility of severe storms is low. Sunday holds a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday following our rain chances, we do see temperatures fall back into the low 50s for the Highs. Our Lows on Monday fall too low 30s.

Tuesday’s Highs are in the low 50s

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.