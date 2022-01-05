Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: A slight warm up in store for us on this Wednesday with some rain possible, but chilly conditions are very near!

A shower or two possible today with temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Thursday greater rain...
A shower or two possible today with temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Thursday greater rain chances and decreasing temperatures.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Wednesday gave us another cool morning, but now, we are seeing temperatures today warm up for us. Highs for today are expected to get in the mid to low 60s. Rain chances return with a 20% chance of evening showers, with our Lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Thursday, rain is in store for us as another Cold Front pushes through bringing us rain. We have a 40% chance of showers on Thursday, with our temperatures getting into the mid-50s potentially and dropping continuously as we go into the evening. Our Low is going to be below freezing so, there will be another freeze for us Thursday night going into Friday. What’s expected with this situation, this time is now the possibility of Black Ice in some areas like overpasses and bridges. So please take note and use caution.

Friday, We clear out of the rain and remain chilly the whole day with Highs only reaching the upper 40s. So a cold day for us on Friday. Clear and sunny skies are expected, with Lows returning to the low 30s.

Another Cold Front pushes through this weekend bringing a chance of showers on Saturday and...
Another Cold Front pushes through this weekend bringing a chance of showers on Saturday and storms on Sunday.(WLBT)

Saturday and Sunday, rain returns as another Front pushes into our area. Saturday, we see about a 30% chance of showers, with Highs in the mid-60s and our Lows falling to the upper 50s. Sunday, we see more rain moving through the area with a few storms possible on Sunday. The possibility of severe storms is low. Sunday holds a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday following our rain chances, we do see temperatures fall back into the low 50s for the Highs. Our Lows on Monday fall too low 30s.

Tuesday’s Highs are in the low 50s

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A few showers possible today, but more on Thursday with decreasing temperatures. Showers and...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Chaos erupts again at Hinds Co. Supervisors meeting... again; still no board president
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Man shot in hotel room near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
3 people shot at Relax Inn near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
JPD: Teen shot, killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station
Dental records used to ID decomposed body found with bag around head

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder Wednesday; trending colder again through Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder Wednesday; rain, turning colder Thursday
WLBT at 5p (January 4, 2022)
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Clear skies continue for us as we move into the mid afternoon hours and in the evening! We do...
First Alert Forecast: Slight warm up coming in our temperatures as we continue into the mid-week with rain making a come back!