First Alert Forecast: milder Wednesday; trending colder again through Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Not nearly as cold for a kick start to the day as recent days – a front will slip southward and split the area with a range of temperatures through afternoon hours. Areas near and north of I-20 will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s; south of I-20, in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers could kick up near the front through the afternoon hours. Better chances for showers will lift over the area through Wednesday night into early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Another day featuring our quasi-stalled front will yield another wide variance in temperatures throughout the day. We’ll quickly warm up into the 50s north, 60s south through the morning hours ahead of the front – as the front sweeps through, yielding scattered showers – temperatures will begin to tumble through the latter parts of the day. Most locations will drop well into the 20s – feeling the upper 10s, thanks to a brisk north wind by early Friday.

EXTENDED RANGE: In the wake of our front, deceptive sunshine rounds out the week with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures quickly rebound through the 60s to near 70 this weekend with a risk for scattered storms developing through Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but the severe risk remains low. This will usher in another drop in temperatures early next week.

