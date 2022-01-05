Before dying of gunshot wound, Natchez man tells police name of alleged shooter

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Before dying, a man who was shot in Natchez Tuesday told police the name of his alleged shooter.

It happened near the Holiday Apartments. When officers arrived, they found Johnny Ricardo Mason, 33, lying on the ground.

As he lay dying, he told police that he had been shot by Michael Thomas, aka “Traedo.” Thomas had fled the scene before police got there.

Mason later died from his injuries, and now the Natchez Police Department, along with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, are looking for “Traedo.”

If anyone has information on Michael Thomas’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or the Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

