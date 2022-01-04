WLBT’s things to know 1/4/22: 2022 legislative session begins, man hit by stray bullet on NYE, 84-year-old arrested for murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi lawmakers return for new legislative session

Mississippi lawmakers return for new legislative session

Mississippi lawmakers return to the State Capitol on Tuesday for a new legislative session. It begins at noon, and it looks like lawmakers will have their hands full this session. They plan to tackle a number of big issues over the next three months. Both the Governor and Lieutenant Governor say teacher pay is one of their priorities. Governor Tate Reeves is calling for a $3,300 raise per teacher to be spread across the next three years. Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann says investing in children is the best workforce development plan for the state. A state medical marijuana program is also a high priority on the to-do list. There is a drafted bill that lawmakers signaled had a consensus last year. Read more legislative priorities here.

2. Jackson father gets hit by stray bullet, nearly dies from people shooting guns in the air on New Year’s Eve

Jackson father gets hit by stray bullet, nearly dies from people shooting guns in the air on New Year’s Eve (WLBT)

Jackson residents and council members are expressing concerns about the New Year’s Eve tradition of shooting guns in the air at midnight. It’s a tradition that almost cost one local father his life. The resident wants to stay anonymous but said that he was shooting fireworks in his backyard when he felt something on his shoulder. He didn’t think anything of it until his wife noticed that he was bleeding. When he went to the hospital, the X-Rays showed that he was hit by a stray bullet.

3. 84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody. (Claiborne County Sheriff's Department)

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired on Highway 18 in Hermanville, Mississippi on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Upon arrival, deputies found a male subject with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Morques Johnson, 43, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Carl Lee Wells, 84, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody. Wells is charged with 1st-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.