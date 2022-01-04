Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Richard...
32-year-old missing man found dead near home in Terry
Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported...
Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder

Latest News

The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi (left) and Russian Toy (right) have received...
‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds
Authorities said a German shepherd led police to a serious crash scene near the New...
Police: Dog leads troopers to serious crash scene to help save owner
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
FILE (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Reeves appoints new State Parole Board chair
Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause