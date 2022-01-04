Students prepare to return to school amid 5th COVID wave, top JPS educator shares gameplan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 21,000 students in Jackson are preparing to return to school in the face of the 5th wave of Coronavirus, and Jackson Public School Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene opened up what lies ahead.

Perhaps one of the biggest questions for parents is whether or not they should take advantage of the district’s virtual option for their child(ren).

Greene said he realizes it’s a tough decision that each parent must weigh.

“It’s difficult. We understand all of the concerns. Overwhelming, the belief is that kids need to be in school, scholars need to be in school, but parents have to decide what’s best,” Greene said.

In a virtual afternoon press interview, Greene outlined the developing plan for its 7 high schools, 10 middle schools, 31 elementary schools, and 4 special program schools.

Included are a renewed commitment to basic COVID-19 procedures, such as social distancing, hand washing, and mask-wearing, that the superintendent said had become relaxed due to COVID fatigue.

JPS will also implement disinfectant strategies in high-touch areas like restrooms twice a day instead of daily.

Effective immediately, Greene also announced the district is reducing all indoor athletic events to 50% capacity.

“It’s the best way to increase our safety and keep athletic events running,” Greene said.

The district will also continue to offer free COVID testing to educators and staff, 83% of which are fully vaccinated, the district said Tuesday.

The top educator said the district is ‘prepared to pivot’ and adjust learning in case of an emergency at a school.

The district said its constantly monitoring new information about the virus and following CDC guidelines to make the best decisions for students.

