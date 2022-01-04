Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man

The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. on Tuesday.(Source: Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. on Tuesday.

Jonathan Shanley, 60, has been identified as the victim.

The remains were discovered Nov. 9 in a wooded area on the east end of Shortcut Road, near the electrical substation just east of 2nd Street.

Lynd said they were able to get a probable ID through some personal effects that were located where the remains were found. Moss Point Police were able to locate a potential brother in North Mississippi. The relative provided a DNA sample to the coroner’s office, which was then sent to a lab for to be compared with DNA from the remains. A positive match was made, identifying Shanley as the victim.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause and manner of death, and to reunite Shanley’s remains with his family.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Det. Kimberly Snowden with Moss Point Police Department by calling 228-475-1711.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Richard...
32-year-old missing man found dead near home in Terry
Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported...
Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson City Council meeting rescheduled for Jan. 11
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Chaos erupts again at Hinds Co. Supervisors meeting; still no board president
FILE (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Reeves appoints new State Parole Board chair
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:00 a.m. at the...
JPD: Man faces murder charges after shooting at Economy Inn