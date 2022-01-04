Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. on Tuesday.

Jonathan Shanley, 60, has been identified as the victim.

The remains were discovered Nov. 9 in a wooded area on the east end of Shortcut Road, near the electrical substation just east of 2nd Street.

Lynd said they were able to get a probable ID through some personal effects that were located where the remains were found. Moss Point Police were able to locate a potential brother in North Mississippi. The relative provided a DNA sample to the coroner’s office, which was then sent to a lab for to be compared with DNA from the remains. A positive match was made, identifying Shanley as the victim.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause and manner of death, and to reunite Shanley’s remains with his family.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Det. Kimberly Snowden with Moss Point Police Department by calling 228-475-1711.

