‘The patients have suffered long enough’: Cannabis advocates call on governor to support legislation

Cannabis advocates in Mississippi
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local advocates for medical marijuana use in Mississippi want state lawmakers to hear their concerns and take action now.

Angie Calhoun, founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, held a press conference on the south steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday morning, calling for an end to the battle against medical cannabis, so that patients can get relief.

She shared the story of her son’s medical marijuana journey and how he had to eventually move to Colorado to get the treatment he needs legally.

”I’m begging you Governor Reeves to show love and compassion to the patients, your constituents, who are suffering with debilitating medical conditions by signing this bill into law as it’s presented to you. The patients have suffered long enough,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says she founded the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance last year to give patients a voice across the state.

There are also law enforcement, state leaders and others who are members of MCPA.

Reeves says he will not support legislation supporting medical marijuana as it’s currently written, as he’s concerned it will put too much marijuana on the streets of Mississippi.

