Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Miss. Pediatricians urge school mask policies, vaccinations amid rise in COVID-19 infections

Pediatricians also recommend all eligible staff and children receive COVID-19 vaccines, which...
Pediatricians also recommend all eligible staff and children receive COVID-19 vaccines, which reduce infections, hospitalizations, and death from the virus. Currently, children age 5 and above are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, with minimal exceptions.(WCJB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) – As COVID-19 cases surge to record numbers in the state, pediatrician members of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MSAAP) are reiterating their strong recommendation that schools and child care facilities implement school-wide mask policies for staff and students older than 2 years of age, in alignment with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, to help keep children and staff in school.

Pediatricians also recommend all eligible staff and children receive COVID-19 vaccines, which reduce infections, hospitalizations, and death from the virus. Currently, children age 5 and above are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, with minimal exceptions.

“We know schools have been doing a remarkable job at controlling the spread of COVID-19 while keeping kids in school where they belong. As students come back during the Omicron surge, we need to see the successful strategies that worked last year reinstated, as some schools relaxed these policies in the fall. Measures like school-wide mask requirements and encouraging vaccination will help keep kids in the classroom, where they can learn, play, and grow.” said Dr. Anita Henderson, MD, FAAP, President of the MSAAP.

School leaders have clear authority from the Mississippi Department of Education to implement school-wide mask policies. Even vaccinated students and staff should wear masks during the surge given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

Well-fitting masks and vaccinations are key components of a layered approach to safety that also includes efforts such as improved ventilation and social distancing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Richard...
32-year-old missing man found dead near home in Terry
Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported...
Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
MHP reports 2 fatal crashes after New Year’s travel period

Latest News

WLBT @ 6
WLBT at 6a - 1/4/22
Vicksburg officer suspended with pay after allegedly mishandling a suspect.
City of Vicksburg updates body camera policy following viral video
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder mid-week; rain chances return Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder mid-week; rain returns Thursday