Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County woman took to the streets to find her son’s killer after believing Jackson police let the case grow cold.

November 2020, the former Jackson resident began a quest to find answers about his shooting death. A journey she said was made worse by the way she was treated by police.

“Ryan was loved. It’s painful,” said Margie Allen. “It’s a hole in my heart that will never ever close.”

The 49-year-old’s son, Ryan Allen, was found fatally shot Thanksgiving Day of 2020. She had reported him missing days before after his release from St. Dominic for mental health treatment.

The realtor learned three days later about his death.

“No JPD officer contacted me and told me that my son was deceased. It was horrible,” said Allen. “I was running through the streets of Jackson trying to find my son, begging JPD to assist me, and the entire time they had his body and told me to wait until after the holiday.”

Ryan, a 2019 Ridgeland High graduate, played football and loved dogs. The 19-year-old, who everyone called “Peanut,” was found on the side of the road on Forest Avenue Extension near Hilda Drive.

His car was abandoned in North Jackson at Ridgewood Road and Sedgewick Drive. The Yorkie with him was found there and featured in a social media post.

“JPD asked me to try to figure out why the car was one location and his body was in the other location,” said Allen. “So therefore I immediately started talking to people in the neighborhood off Old Canton Road.”

According to the grieving mother, the treatment by police has left her in fear and uncertain the case will be solved.

“We should not be intimidated or bulled by JPD into keeping quiet about our son’s murder,” added Allen. “JPD informed me to go into the streets myself to find the murderers and bring it to them and they would issue warrants. JPD led me on a wild goose chase.”

Jackson police have not reported any arrests nor identified any suspects. Call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 if you have any information about the shooting death of Ryan Allen.

