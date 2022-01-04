JPD: Man faces murder charges after shooting at Economy Inn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Economy Inn on West Northside Drive.

According to police, a man and a woman had a domestic dispute inside a hotel room.

The man shot the woman several times, and she died at the scene.

The man was arrested at the scene and is now facing murder charges.

“Based on the investigation, these types of interpersonal crimes involving people who know each other are very hard to predict and or prevent,” said Chief James Davis.

“Approximately 86% of 2021 homicides show that the contributing factors were interpersonal disputes where the victims knew the offender.”

