Jackson father gets hit by stray bullet, nearly dies from people shooting guns in the air on New Year’s Eve

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents and council members are expressing concerns about the New Year’s Eve tradition of shooting guns in the air at midnight.

It’s a tradition that almost cost one local father his life.

The resident wants to stay anonymous but said that he was shooting fireworks in his backyard when he felt something on his shoulder. He didn’t think anything of it until his wife noticed that he was bleeding. When he went to the hospital, the X-Rays showed that he was hit by a stray bullet.

A WLBT viewer sent in video taken around midnight on New Year’s Eve where gunfire can be heard near Old Canton and Parkway Drive.

The viewer asked in their email, “Where do the bullets land?”

One stray bullet landed in a Jackson resident’s shoulder.

“Everything that goes up has got to come back down,” the anonymous resident said.

A bullet, he said, that will stay there for life.

“If I was four inches to the left, it would have hit me in the top of the head. If I was 20 pounds lighter, it would have went further down and probably hit my lung and bled out on my lungs or something.”

It’s not how he wanted to start the new year, but he said he’s blessed that the situation wasn’t any worse - especially since his daughter had been playing outside just a minutes beforehand.

“That could have easily been her right there and killed her on impact, because somebody’s being senseless and shooting a gun in the air,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

A gun-owner himself, he said his situation shows the importance of learning gun-safety if you own a firearm.

“Never point a gun at nobody, never shoot a bullet in the air, never leave your gun around kids,” he said. “Just simple basic things that are common-sense knowledge, but a lot of people lack that knowledge.”

Especially considering that he’s not the only one who had a close-call that night.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell posted on Facebook Sunday, showing one bullet that almost hit a senior resident while she was in her bathroom and another that landed on a senior’s front doorstep.

Councilman Grizzell added to the Facebook post that shooting in the city is not only a misdemeanor, but it also carries life-threatening consequences.

He encourages residents to call the police if they’re aware of people shooting even on a holiday like New Year’s Eve.

