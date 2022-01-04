Jackson City Council meeting rescheduled for Jan. 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Jackson City Council recessed most of its meeting until Tuesday, January 11.

After approving claims and payroll, the meeting was recessed.

The decision to postpone the January 4 meeting comes about a week after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a new executive order closing City Hall and non-essential city offices due to rising COVID cases.

“It’s a necessary step to try to stop the cycle of this contagious virus,” Council President Virgi Lindsay said.

Lindsay was the lone council member in council chambers Tuesday. Most other members joined the meeting online.

Claims were approved on a 4-2 vote, with the payroll being approved 5-1.

The meeting will resume at 10 a.m., January 11. A work session is slated for Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.

