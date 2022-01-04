Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson City Council meeting rescheduled for Jan. 11

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson, Mississippi's seal(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Jackson City Council recessed most of its meeting until Tuesday, January 11.

After approving claims and payroll, the meeting was recessed.

The decision to postpone the January 4 meeting comes about a week after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a new executive order closing City Hall and non-essential city offices due to rising COVID cases.

“It’s a necessary step to try to stop the cycle of this contagious virus,” Council President Virgi Lindsay said.

Lindsay was the lone council member in council chambers Tuesday. Most other members joined the meeting online.

Claims were approved on a 4-2 vote, with the payroll being approved 5-1.

The meeting will resume at 10 a.m., January 11. A work session is slated for Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Richard...
32-year-old missing man found dead near home in Terry
Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported...
Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder
Madison County mother on quest to find son’s killer in unsolved Jackson murder

Latest News

Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Chaos erupts again at Hinds Co. Supervisors meeting; still no board president
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man
FILE (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Reeves appoints new State Parole Board chair
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:00 a.m. at the...
JPD: Man faces murder charges after shooting at Economy Inn