Former sheriff to be interim director of Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former acting Sheriff Marshand Crisler has been tapped to be the interim director of the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center in Hinds County.

Crisler was named to the position by County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones, who said Crisler will serve until a permanent director is hired.

Jones says Crisler was the right man for the job, because of his time as interim sheriff. “He knows county police and he has been working with the consent decree,” Jones said. “We wanted to put somebody in there immediately... he fits the bill well.”

Crisler replaced Fernandez Frazier, who submitted his resignation letter recently.

Jones says the county is currently advertising to fill the position and says Crisler would be eligible to apply.

Crisler was appointed interim sheriff this summer following the passing of the late Lee Vance. He held the position until Tyree Jones was elected sheriff in a special election in November.

The county’s detention facilities are currently under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves is now considering allowing a federal takeover of the Raymond Detention Center, citing failures to enact decree requirements.

Crisler says he will speak to WLBT on Wednesday, once his appointment is finalized.

