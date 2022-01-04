First Alert Forecast: Slight warm up coming in our temperatures as we continue into the mid-week with rain making a come back!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Tuesday, we see our temperatures rising a tad, as Highs in the upper 50s make their way back into the area with Lows in the upper 30s. Sunny conditions on Tuesday. Wednesday our rain chances return with a 20% chance of showers with Highs in the low 60s and Lows in the upper 40s. Thursday, we see another drop in temperatures with Highs in the low 60s and Lows in the mid-20s. Thursday holds a 40% chance of showers.

Friday and Saturday, we remain chilly on Friday with Highs in the low 50s and Saturday rising to mid-60s for the Highs. Low temperatures on Saturday in the mid-50s. Saturday holds a 40 % chance of rain and a few storms.

Sunday’s Highs are in the low 70s and Lows in the low 40s and we are looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Following the rain chances on Sunday, we see Monday hold much cooler temperatures.

