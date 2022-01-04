Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: milder mid-week; rain chances return Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Sun and some clouds - along with a risk for a few patches of freezing fog will possible N/E of Metro Jackson – will trend toward full sunshine region-wide through the morning hours. Expect early morning 20s & 30s to turn toward the 50s amid light southerly breeze kicking in. Clouds will slowly filter back in overnight with lows in the 30s to near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Not nearly as cold for a kick start to the day as recent days – a front will slip southward and split the area with a range of temperatures through afternoon hours. Areas near and north of I-20 will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s; south of I-20, in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers could kick up near the front through the afternoon hours. Better chances for showers will lift over the area through Wednesday night into early Thursday.

EXTENDED RANGE: With a stalled boundary beginning to get a push Thursday – we’ll see a bout of scattered showers – from the 60s early dropping into the 40s late as the system shifts farther east. We’ll fall quick and fast, into the 20s by early Friday. Deceptive sunshine rounds out the week with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures quickly rebound through the 60s this weekend with a risk for scattered storms developing through Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday before another drop in temperatures into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

