Dental records used to ID decomposed body found with bag around head

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators have identified a man found dead late last year in a tent with a bag and rope tied around his head.

In early November, investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called to a wooded area on Highway 72 where the body was found.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said the body was badly decomposed with a plastic bag and a rope around his head and his hands tied behind his back.

At the time, the coroner said it wasn’t clear how long the man had been there.

On Tuesday, Major Kelly McMillen with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told Action News 5 they used dental records to identify the man as 61-year-old Kenneth Hadden of Byhalia.

McMillen says evidence from Hadden’s truck -- found in Memphis in October -- led investigators to a possible suspect who is currently in custody in Florida on federal charges. They plan to travel to Florida this week for an interview.

