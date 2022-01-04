Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Vicksburg updates body camera policy following viral video

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) -The city of Vicksburg has dramatically increased the maximum penalty for police who do not wear body cameras after an incident in which only a bystander’s cellphone recorded alleged excessive force.

The rule violation had carried a one-day suspension, but the city’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen have voted to increase the maximum penalty to five days.

A Vicksburg police officer was disciplined for using excessive force during an arrest for disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct on December 26th.

Mayor George Flaggs says others were suspended for one day for failing to wear the cameras.

