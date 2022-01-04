Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Child predator’ wanted in Jones County arrested

Michael Joe Whitaker
Michael Joe Whitaker(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted sex offender investigators described as a “serious threat to public safety” is now in custody in Jones County.

A news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning that Michael Joe Whitaker had been captured.

Monday, the sheriff’s office asked for help finding Whitaker, who reportedly “absconded.”

The sheriff’s office said Whitaker is a “child predator” who has “committed sex crimes in several states.”

Investigator Wesley Waites said Whitaker was convicted of rape in Oklahoma in 1992 and convicted of indecent proposal of a child in 1995, also in Oklahoma.

Whitaker was also convicted of two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 14 in Harrison County in 2002, Waites said.

