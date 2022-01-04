Chaos erupts again at Hinds Co. Supervisors meeting; still no board president

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County business is finally getting done Tuesday following yet another chaotic start to the board of supervisors meeting.

However, it’s still unclear who is board president with supervisors only agreeing to allow District 3 leader Credell Calhoun to “chair” Tuesday’s meeting.

“I want to make very clear to the media. Please... understand that nobody made a decision on who is going to be president of Hinds County at the moment, that we all collectively made the decision to allow Supervisor Calhoun to chair the meeting today,” District 2 Supervisor David Archie said.

Supervisors reached the agreement nearly two hours after the meeting was supposed to begin.

Archie, acting as president, called the meeting for 9 a.m. However, the meeting wasn’t called to order until 10:02 because of a lack of a quorum.

Around 9:45, Archie asked the sheriff to recess the meeting, which he is allowed to do under statute. Sheriff Tyree Jones said he was advised the meeting was supposed to begin at 10. However, minutes from Monday show the meeting was rescheduled for 9 a.m.

Jones asked for Archie and Supervisor Robert Graham to wait for 15 more minutes. He said if the other board members did not show up, he would recess the meeting at that time.

“My stance on this is that it’s a quarter to 10. If we give supervisors 15 minutes to get here because there are some very important issues on the agenda today as it relates to the sheriff’s office, which includes salaries, grants, and deadlines that should be met,” Jones said. “With all due respect... hold off until 10 o’clock (so) we can start this meeting and move on with county business,” Jones said.

Archie agreed, but business did not get conducted once the meeting was called to order.

Following the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, fighting between Calhoun and Archie picked up where it left off on Monday.

Click here to watch.

As Archie called for a reading of the previous meeting’s minutes, Calhoun, joined in front of the supervisors’ platform by Bobcat McGowan and Vern Gavin, to remove Archie from the meeting.

“You’re not recognized, your motion is not on the floor sir,” Archie said, as the three voted.

Jones approached the podium following the vote and was told to step aside so the board could conduct county business.

“I’m trying to handle county business,” Jones said. “Can I have the floor please?”

“No... No, sir, you’re not recognized,” Archie said. “Sheriff, you are not recognized. We’re going to have Greta approve the minutes.”

Archie directed Deputy Chancery Clerk Greta Lovell to read the minutes.

As she began reading, Jones approached Archie to ask him to leave.

“I’m not leaving. People have asked me to be here and that’s what I’m going to do,” Archie said. “You ain’t recognized, brother.”

After three supervisors left, deputies declared the meeting was in recess and cleared the boardroom.

The media was also forced to leave as Archie and Jones exchanged words.

“Sheriff, you’re not recognized to be on the floor. Sheriff, you’re not recognized to be on the floor,” Archie protested.

“I am the sheriff of Hinds County. I am responsible for order in the boardroom,” Jones said.

“You’re out of order,” Archie said.

“I’m bringing order,” Jones retorted.

“They’re violating your Constitutional rights by putting you out of this meeting... We are giving you permission to stay inside the meeting and record everything that takes place,” Archie said, yelling from the president’s chair. “I am the president of the board, and the sheriff was not recognized in this meeting.”

“We are in recess, David,” Jones said.

“No, no, no... There was no motion (to go into recess) recorded by the chancery clerk,” Archie said.

As deputies shut doors to the boardroom, they called for the supervisors who left to come back in.

“Are they in executive session?” Bolton resident Addie Green asked a deputy.

“When supervisors get in there they’ll make a decision on this,” the deputy said.

WLBT's C.J. Lemaster films an argument between Supervisor David Archie and Sheriff Tyree Jones after being kicked out of the board of supervisor's chambers. (WLBT)

Gavin, Calhoun, and McGowan reentered the boardroom, meaning a quorum had been re-established.

However, the public was still kept out of the meeting, a likely violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

About 30 or 40 minutes later, tempers had calmed and the meeting called to order.

Calhoun was seated in the president’s seat, with Archie, Calhoun, and Graham saying they were ready to move forward with Tuesday’s meeting.

“It was a unanimous agreement that Supervisor Calhoun would chair the meeting today. At this moment, no one is saying who is the vice-president or president. He will chair the meeting today in order for us to take care of the business for the citizens of Hinds County,” Archie said.

He thanked McGowan and Gavin for helping come up with a solution to help Tuesday’s meeting move forward. He also commended the sheriff and District Attorney for their efforts. “You have a good sheriff. You have a good DA. They were there... for the people and they were there to get this done,” he said.

Calhoun had similar sentiments. Said Calhoun, “We’ve got to move forward as a county.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.