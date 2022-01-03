WLBT’s things to know 1/3/22: human remains found, escaped Mississippi inmate caught, and Head Start vaccine mandate blocked

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Human remains found

A crime scene (WLBT)

Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020. The Vicksburg Police Department tells The Vicksburg Post that the bones are those of 50-year-old Michael Moffett, of Vicksburg. Moffett had been missing since early fall 2020. Moffett’s sister, Cyndi Moffett, confirmed the identification in a Facebook Post. She said they’re grateful to have closure. A graveside service for Moffett was held New Year’s Day.

2. Escaped Mississippi inmate caught

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis (Ackerman Police Department)

An escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in West Memphis. According to the Ackerman Police Department, the inmate, Andrew Emerick was a part of the Choctaw County work program and was serving time for selling drugs. He was taken into custody by the US Marshal Task Force and MDOC SRT Sunday afternoon.

3. Head Start vaccine mandate blocked

President Joe Biden cannot require teachers in the Head Start early education program to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a Louisiana federal judge ruled Saturday, handing a victory to 24 states that had sued the federal government. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty wrote that the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs be vaccinated by Jan. 31 and that students 2 years or older be masked when indoors or when in close contact outdoors. Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes education for children under the age of 6 who are from low-income families.

