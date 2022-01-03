Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old woman in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 56-year-old out of Lexington, Mississippi.

Jacqueline Epps, 56, is described as a Black female who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, January 2, at about 9:38 a.m. in the 100 block of Thurmond Road in Holmes County.

Epps is believed to be in a 2003 gold Lexus ES3 bearing Texas tag 35437L4 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jacqueline Epps suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jacqueline Epps, they are asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-334-0099.

