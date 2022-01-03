Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 32-year-old Terry man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Richard...
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Richard Martinez Jr. of Terry, Miss., in Hinds County.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, January 1, 2022, at about 9:00 near Tank Road in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts.

Family members say Richard Martinez Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Martinez Jr., contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

