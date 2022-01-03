Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days, months and years.(Natividad Medical Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALINAS, Calif. (Gray News) – A pair of twins showed the world how unique they are from one another by landing separate birthdays – in different years.

Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days, months and years.

“Twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in 2 million,” according to Natividad Medical Center.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo entered the world at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

Not to be outdone by her twin brother, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, making her the first baby born in Monterey County in 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” their mom, Fatima Madrigal, said in a press release. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor with Natividad Medical Group. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

The fraternal twins join three older siblings.

