Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after the storms
City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after storms
Silver Alert cancelled for 67-year-old Jackson woman
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children
The Panhandle of Florida experienced some light snow. Video of falling flakes was taken in Fort...
RAW: Snow falls in Florida