Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Below freezing temperatures tonight will be colder than last night because we will have clear skies, instead of cloud cover. Expect lows in the 20s area wide. Winds will be light and variable tonight but shift from the south at 10mph Tuesday. This will lead to a warm up with highs in the 50s and sunny skies.

The next storm system will start moving in later Wednesday. Showers are expected Wednesday night and Thursday with highs in the 60s Wednesday and cooling off into the 40s again on Thursday.

Warmer weather is ahead for this weekend. Highs will be close to 70 showers and a few thunderstorms possible both days.

Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 5:08pm. The severe weather threat is very low for this upcoming weekend. We will continue to watch it though for any changes.

