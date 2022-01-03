MHP reports 2 fatal crashes after New Year’s travel period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the latest numbers from its Holiday Travel Enforcement Period .

The period began on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 178 crashes resulting in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

The deadly crashes occurred in DeSoto and Hinds Counties.

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 8:10 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 51 in DeSoto County.

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by 23-year-old Crystal Parks of Sarah, Miss., was traveling south on Highway 51 when it collided with a north-bound 2006 Dodge Durango driven by 31-year-old Catlin Carlisle of Coldwater, MS.

Parks received fatal injuries as a result of this crash, and Carlisle was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-20 near the 22-mile marker in Hinds County.

A 2008 Suzuki SX4, driven by 26-year-old Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson, Miss., traveled west on I-20, near the 22-mile marker when the vehicle left the road and struck a fence.

Davaul was transported to UMMC by ambulance, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Here’s how MHP’s 2021 enforcement period compares to 2020

