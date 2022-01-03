Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

MHP reports 2 fatal crashes after New Year’s travel period

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)(WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the latest numbers from its Holiday Travel Enforcement Period .

The period began on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 178 crashes resulting in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

The deadly crashes occurred in DeSoto and Hinds Counties.

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 8:10 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 51 in DeSoto County.

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by 23-year-old Crystal Parks of Sarah, Miss., was traveling south on Highway 51 when it collided with a north-bound 2006 Dodge Durango driven by 31-year-old Catlin Carlisle of Coldwater, MS.

Parks received fatal injuries as a result of this crash, and Carlisle was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-20 near the 22-mile marker in Hinds County.

A 2008 Suzuki SX4, driven by 26-year-old Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson, Miss., traveled west on I-20, near the 22-mile marker when the vehicle left the road and struck a fence.

Davaul was transported to UMMC by ambulance, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Here’s how MHP’s 2021 enforcement period compares to 2020

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after the storms
City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after storms
Silver Alert cancelled for 67-year-old Jackson woman
On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt
24-year-old Corey Darrell Taylor
Officers arrest suspect involved in Flowood apartment shooting

Latest News

Jackson State University has announced new pandemic adjustments for the spring semester.
Jackson State University to begin spring semester with online classes
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 1/3/22: human remains found, escaped Mississippi inmate caught, and Head Start vaccine mandate blocked
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Winter making its presence known Monday
Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported...
Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified