Madison Co. Schools to encourage but not require facemasks when students return Wed.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - When students in the Madison County School District return to class Wednesday they will be strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear facemasks.

The second semester for the district begins Wednesday. Students will return to classrooms, despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“While we are excited to welcome students back to class, we need your help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and continue in-person learning. We strongly encourage students and staff to wear face coverings at school during the current uptick in cases across our area,” Superintendent Charlotte Seals said in a letter to parents.

Seals also urged parents to monitor their children for signs of illness, “and if they are unwell, do not send them to school.”

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, Madison County Schools will continue to track COVID-19 data at each school site to make informed decisions, balancing COVID-19 concerns with as much normalcy as possible,” she wrote. “We will follow the MCS pandemic protocols currently in place, including case-count thresholds, to guide any moves to required masking at the school or district level.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.