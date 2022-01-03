Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson State University to begin spring semester with online classes

Jackson State University has announced new pandemic adjustments for the spring semester.
Jackson State University has announced new pandemic adjustments for the spring semester.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has announced new pandemic adjustments for the spring semester.

Starting next Monday, January 10th, faculty will teach all in-person courses in what the university describes as “an online synchronous format” until Sunday, January 23rd.

In-person course options will resume on Monday the 24th.

The online courses will follow the university’s calendar with no changes.

All returning students and visitors must provide proof of a negative PCR test that’s no more than three days old before moving into campus housing.

Students can also have only two guests help with moving in.

Masks are still required on campus, and vaccines and boosters are strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after the storms
City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after storms
Silver Alert cancelled for 67-year-old Jackson woman
On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt
24-year-old Corey Darrell Taylor
Officers arrest suspect involved in Flowood apartment shooting

Latest News

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 1/3/22: human remains found, escaped Mississippi inmate caught, and Head Start vaccine mandate blocked
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Winter making its presence known Monday
Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported...
Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified
Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim...
Analysis: Mississippi legislators face full agenda in 2022