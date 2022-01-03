Jackson Councilman wants the city to pay those who help police solve an October triple homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is putting an item on the council agenda that would offer money to those who help Jackson police solve a triple homicide that took place three months ago.

If approved by the council, Stokes hopes it will become a trend to get more people to speak up about crime in their communities.

“We must treat all these killings and these killers in such a manner that they would know: if you kill in the city of Jackson, you’re going to jail,” he said.

The triple homicide happened during Jackson State University’s homecoming weekend at Club Rain. One local mother lost her daughter, a JSU student, and her nephew as a result.

“She’s hurting,” Stokes said. “That’s one reason that I’m here today. I want that family and other families to know that we’re going to fight for you.”

The councilman wants the city to pay $2,500 to those who help investigators solve the case. He said the money would come out of the general fund.

Police initially identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jeremy Johnson but later declined to charge him with anything related to the triple murder. Instead, police arrested him for an unrelated charge.

JPD hasn’t identified or arrested anybody else since then.

“The city of Jackson is not going to go to sleep and say, ‘it’s all over, and we don’t care.’ We care, and we’re going to show we care by putting money up for people to give us some information,” Stokes said.

In 2021, people were killed at a higher rate per capita in Jackson than any other major city in the U.S., according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of more than fifty municipalities across the country.

“We had Christmas, and over 150 people who were killed in the city of Jackson weren’t with family members,” Stokes said.

He believes offering monetary rewards for information could make a difference this year.

“In 2022, we will not break the murder rate in this city.”

