Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020.

The Vicksburg Police Department tells The Vicksburg Post that the bones are those of 50-year-old Michael Moffett, of Vicksburg.

Moffett had been missing since early fall 2020. Moffett’s sister, Cyndi Moffett, confirmed the identification in a Facebook Post. She said they’re grateful to have closure.

A graveside service for Moffett was held New Year’s Day.

