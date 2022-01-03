Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Winter making its presence known Monday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONDAY: As our storm system finally gets the boot – we’ll see the skies clear and the sunshine return. Morning wind chills in the upper 10s to lower 20s will bite to start the first work day of 2022 for many with clouds gradually breaking for sunshine. We’ll manage highs in the 40s for most. We’ll trend to mostly to partly clear skies overnight with lows well into the 20s yet again.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds amid a fresh southerly breeze will help to warm temperatures back up through the day – after a cold start well in the 20s, we’ll rebound into the lower to middle 50s north, middle to upper 50s south. We’ll stay with partly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Wednesday

EXTENDED RANGE: Another system is poised to move through the area through mid-week – ushering in another blast of cooler air by Friday. Before that, expect variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for scattered showers. We’ll turn cold again by early Friday morning - deep in the 20s, only managing highs in the upper 40s by afternoon. More chances for showers and storms return through the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

