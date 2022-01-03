First Alert Forecast: Chilly temperatures start our workweek with the Highs this Monday in the mid 40s. Warmer temperatures and rainfall do slowly return this week.

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Monday, we are still sitting cold in our temperatures as the High is expected to get into the mid to low 40s. A low cloud structure is staying persistent through the afternoon. This will help our temperatures from getting to the 50s. Lows for Monday in the upper 20s.

Tuesday, we see our temperatures rising a tad, as Highs in the upper 50s make their way back into the area. Lows in the low 40s to upper 30s. Sunny conditions on Tuesday. Wednesday our rain chances return with a 20% chance of showers with Highs in the low 60s and Lows in the upper 40s. Thursday, we see another drop in temperatures with Highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the mid-20s. Thursday holds a 40% chance of showers.

Friday and Saturday, we remain chilly on Friday with Highs in the low 50s and Saturday rising to mid-60s for the Highs. Low temperatures on Saturday in the mid-50s. Saturday holds a 40 % chance of rain and a few storms.

Sunday’s Highs are in the upper 50s and we are looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

