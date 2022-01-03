Authorities searching for suspect involved in shooting two people in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man involved with shooting two people in Pike County early Monday morning.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Webber is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a white 2018 Nissan Altima, bearing a PJC6757 Mississippi license plate.

If you have any information about Webber’s location, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or CrimeStoppers at 888-755-8810.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.