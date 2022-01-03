84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired on Highway 18 in Hermanville, Miss.m on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Upon arrival, deputies found a male subject with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as 43-year-old Morques Johnson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
Wells is charged with 1st-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.