84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired on Highway 18 in Hermanville, Miss.m on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male subject with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Morques Johnson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.

Wells is charged with 1st-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

