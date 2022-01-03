Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

25-year-old woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed after a car accident on I-59 N early Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner 25-year-old Morgan Nicole Lightner was driving along I-59 near Arkadelphia around 2:51 a.m. on December 31 when she became involved in a multi-vehicle accident that caused her vehicle to flip over onto its roof. She was able to exit her car and began to flag oncoming traffic to slow down.

According to officials, as she attempted to warn other motorists, she was struck by two vehicles that both left the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after the storms
City of Jackson getting ready for freezing weather after storms
Silver Alert cancelled for 67-year-old Jackson woman
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

Latest News

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: Two victims in New Year’s Eve mass shooting also fired shots
Archie and Calhoun say they're the president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
Who’s in charge? Part 2: Archie and Calhoun vie to lead abbreviated Monday board meeting
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
MHP reports 2 fatal crashes after New Year’s travel period