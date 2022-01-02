Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.

MDOT is reporting a wreck blocking the right lane of eastbound traffic just before Highway 613 and another wreck blocking the left lane of westbound traffic before Highway 63.

However, backups are being reported from Gautier Vancleave Road to just west of the Franklin Creek Road exit.

Eastbound lanes are backed up west of Highway 613, and westbound lanes are facing similar conditions east of Highway 63.

Road closures have also been reported between the exits to Highway 613 and Highway 63.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

