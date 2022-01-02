Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.

MDOT is reporting a wreck blocking the right lane of eastbound traffic just before Highway 613 and another wreck blocking the left lane of westbound traffic before Highway 63.

However, backups are being reported from Gautier Vancleave Road to just west of the Franklin Creek Road exit.

Eastbound lanes are backed up west of Highway 613, and westbound lanes are facing similar conditions east of Highway 63.

Road closures have also been reported between the exits to Highway 613 and Highway 63.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

I-10, Jackson County, 61-mile marker to the 73-mile marker. Multiple wrecks involving multiple vehicles are causing significant traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/Mg6jrngyTO — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) January 2, 2022

