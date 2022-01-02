Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for a 67-year-old Jackson woman

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old Jackson woman.

Pearline Washington is described as a black woman around five feet, eight inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Sunday, January 2, Washington was last seen around 10:59 a.m. in the 100 block of Johnston Place in Hinds County, wearing a light blue tracksuit.

Authorities believe she is driving south on Springridge Road in a 2013 black Toyota Avalon, bearing an HNI3808 MS tag.

Family members say Washington suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.

