Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.(Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) - A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.

The same system also brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana.

The town’s mayor told WAFF that 280 people gathered in a storm shelter during the worst of the weather.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
JPD investigating armed robbery of business on Clinton Boulevard
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
3 dead, 4 injured in Gulfport New Year’s Eve party shooting
Analysis: Jackson’s rate of killings per capita ranks highest in the U.S.
Analysis: Jackson’s rate of killings per capita ranks highest in the U.S.
Man shot, killed behind Church’s Chicken in Northwest Jackson

Latest News

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White’s death
WLBT at 6a
As snow accumulates on the rubble, investigators continue to work on determining the origin and...
3 missing after Colorado wildfire burns 6,000 acres
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them