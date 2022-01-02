Officers arrest suspect involved in Flowood apartment shooting

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested the suspect involved in a Flowood apartment shooting.

Flowood Police Department says officers responded to a call saying shots fired at the Reflection Point Apartments around 10:30 p.m. on December 28.

According to FPD, 19-year-old Marcus Stefan Gant of Jackson was lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso toward the armpit area.

Gant was then transported to UMMC and is in stable condition.

Detectives determined that the shooter was 24-year-old Corey Darrell Taylor of Jackson. A warrant was issued for Taylor for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On January 1, Clinton Police Department took Taylor into police custody without incident. Taylor was then transported to the Flowood Police Department, where he was booked, processed, and placed into the Rankin County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

