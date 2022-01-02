Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Officers arrest suspect involved in Flowood apartment shooting

24-year-old Corey Darrell Taylor
24-year-old Corey Darrell Taylor(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested the suspect involved in a Flowood apartment shooting.

Flowood Police Department says officers responded to a call saying shots fired at the Reflection Point Apartments around 10:30 p.m. on December 28.

According to FPD, 19-year-old Marcus Stefan Gant of Jackson was lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso toward the armpit area.

Gant was then transported to UMMC and is in stable condition.

Detectives determined that the shooter was 24-year-old Corey Darrell Taylor of Jackson. A warrant was issued for Taylor for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On January 1, Clinton Police Department took Taylor into police custody without incident. Taylor was then transported to the Flowood Police Department, where he was booked, processed, and placed into the Rankin County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed behind Church’s Chicken in Northwest Jackson
On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County
Jakoyius Ruffin charged in kidnapping case
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
3 dead, 4 injured in Gulfport New Year’s Eve party shooting

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
The state law blocked by lower courts that calls for bans on abortions after 15 weeks of...
Looking back at some of the biggest stories of 2021
Looking back at some of the biggest stories of 2021
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting