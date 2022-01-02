No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return, Monaray Baldwin raced 48 yards for the go-ahead score on an end around, and sixth-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Mississippi 21-7 as injured Rebels quarterback Matt Corral looked on from the sideline.

Abram Smith ran for 172 yards to finish with a single-season record 1,601 yards rushing for Big 12 champion Baylor.

The Bears earned their first 12-win season with the help of a defense that finished with 10 sacks and three interceptions against Ole Miss. Corral was hurt when sacked from behind on Mississippi’s third series of the game.

