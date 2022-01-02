Connect. Shop. Support Local.
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96) and linebacker Matt Jones (52) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Corral left the field after the play. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return, Monaray Baldwin raced 48 yards for the go-ahead score on an end around, and sixth-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Mississippi 21-7 as injured Rebels quarterback Matt Corral looked on from the sideline.

Abram Smith ran for 172 yards to finish with a single-season record 1,601 yards rushing for Big 12 champion Baylor.

The Bears earned their first 12-win season with the help of a defense that finished with 10 sacks and three interceptions against Ole Miss. Corral was hurt when sacked from behind on Mississippi’s third series of the game.

