Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis(Ackerman Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in West Memphis.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, the inmate, Andrew Emerick was a part of the Choctaw County work program and was serving time for selling drugs.

He was taken into custody by the US Marshal Task Force and MDOC SRT Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

