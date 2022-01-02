Alert Day: wintry mix possible this afternoon/evening, much colder overnight with lows down in the 20s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the cold front has passed through, much colder air has been filtering in throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to only get colder over the next several hours. We are also tracking light showers across central MS this afternoon along with a wintry mix on the backside of the rain. The good news is we aren’t anticipating on any major issues with travel or accumulation. Areas farther north have the best potential to see a dusting from the sleet/snow where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight. Attala County is the only county included under this advisory in our area. We will dry out into tonight as temperatures continue to fall. Expect overnight lows to dive to the mid 20 with wind chills potentially in the teens and lower 20s.

Although Monday will be another chilly day, skies are expected to brighten up as we kick off the first full week of 2022 and January with mainly sunny skies. It will be a frigid start to the morning in the 20s. We will likely make it to the mid and upper 40s by tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually turn warmer into the middle of the week. Highs in the 60s are expected to return by Wednesday before another push of colder air moves in on Thursday and into Friday from another cold front. This front could also bring in a few showers late Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be drier, but cooler in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees before we warm back up into the weekend as another chance for rain arrives.

