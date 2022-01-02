Connect. Shop. Support Local.
ALERT DAY Forecast: Sunday we are looking at COLD conditions with a chance of some WINTRY precip that could bring us some snow!

We have the chance of some Wintry Precipitation today as more COLDER conditions move into the...
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Sunday holds COLDER temperatures. We start out this morning sort of dreary and overcast and our temperatures continue to decrease during the morning and during the day. Our Highs on Sunday reach the upper 40s, with Lows dropping to the mid to low 20s.

We are looking at about a 40% chance of wintry precip on Sunday. With the colder conditions, a wintry mix is possible.

Monday Through Wednesday, we are back seasonable. Mondays Highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the low 30s. Tuesday Highs in the upper 50s and Lows low 40s, and Wednesday Highs upper 60s and Lows in the mid-40s. Not expecting any rain between Monday and Tuesday, just cold conditions.

We sit rather cold over the next two days in the upper on Monday and 50s on Tuesday.
Wednesday our rain chances return with a 20% chance of showers with Highs in the low 60s and Lows in the low 40s. Thursday, we see another drop in temperatures with Highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the mid-20s. Thursday holds a 40% chance of showers.

Friday and Saturday, we remain chilly on Friday with Highs in the low 50s and Sunday rising to low 60s with temperatures in the 30s.

