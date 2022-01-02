Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White’s death

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White. The “Golden Girls” star was 99.

Henry Winkler thanked White for her humor, warmth and activism. Seth Meyers says White was the only “Saturday Night Live’' host he ever saw get a standing ovation at the after-party.

Kathy Griffin shared a few stories in a Twitter thread and wrote that White treated her like an equal in the comedy world. Dan Rather said our world would be better if more people followed White’s example.

White was a television mainstay for more than 60 years.

