Weekend Forecast (Alert Day)

Severe Storms Saturday, Severe Temperature Drop Sunday
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This is the warmest New Year’s Eve in history for our area.  Temperatures broke through the record high on this date from 1951 of 80 degrees.  Expect warm weather overnight with patchy fog and no major problems with temperatures falling into upper 60s by midnight and holding close to there.  A few showers are possible Saturday morning with breaks of sunshine. 

Temperatures will reach near 80 before stronger storms move in during the afternoon and evening.  Some may be severe with damaging wind and brief tornadoes.  The severe threat will end well before midnight.  Sunday will turn drastically colder with morning temperatures in the 40s falling into the 30s in the afternoon.  Sprinkles, flurries, and sleet are possible, but temperatures will stay just above freezing, so road impacts are unlikely. However, this may not be the case farther north in Mississippi, so check road conditions before travel. 

Sunday night and Monday will turn even colder with temperatures bottoming out in the middle 20s and wind chills in the teens.  South wind tonight at 15mph, 20mph Saturday and turning from the northwest Sunday at the same speeds. 

Average high is 57 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:06pm.

